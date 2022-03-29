GoTab Announces Deborah Tappan as Director of Hospitality Management

Adding decades of hospitality experience to GoTab's leadership team

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, restaurant commerce platform GoTab is announcing the appointment of Deborah Tappan as Director of Hospitality Management. In her new role, Tappan will focus on bringing GoTab's technology to hotel properties and further expand the cloud-based solution's presence beyond the restaurant and entertainment industries.

Deborah Tappan

A dedicated hospitality professional since 2003, Tappan has built an impressive career working at notable upscale hotel properties in the Northeast. She started on the front-of-house staff at The Four Seasons and honed her revenue management skills at The Boston Harbor Hotel. She then went on to become Director of Revenue Management at Loews Hotels, Revere Hotel Boston Common and The Colonnade Boston Hotel. Throughout her tenure at the various properties, she gathered first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of hotel operations and identified the many ways technology can improve systems, turn areas into revenue centers and elevate the guest experience.

"I am thrilled to join GoTab and introduce its innovative platform to hotel properties," said Deborah Tappan, Director of Hospitality Management for GoTab. "There are so many opportunities to modernize systems within the hospitality industry and utilize GoTab's technology for guest amenity programs, in-room dining, common indoor and outdoor spaces, rooftop bars, etc. The options are endless," she added.

Originally from Ireland, Tappan has called Boston home for more than 20 years. She has been actively involved in the Boston chapter of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) and is currently the President-Elect, driving the organization's educational, knowledge-based initiatives for the hospitality industry. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, Paul and Emily.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS , contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en .

Media contact:

Amelie Bruzat

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab