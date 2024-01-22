GoTab Announces Partnership with New York City's Premium Sports and Entertainment Bar T-Squared Social

Platform strengthens presence in the eatertainment category with latest partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab today announced its partnership with T-Squared Social, one of the newest premium concepts to enter New York City's growing eatertainment category.

With a focus on community and hospitality, T-Squared Social leverages GoTab's traditional and Pocket Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions to provide an elevated guest experience that allows customers to enjoy its widespread entertainment offerings, all on one tab. In addition, GoTab powers its custom-built app, a one-stop guest facing interface that manages subscriptions and reservations for ultimate convenience.

"The eatertainment category continues to see tremendous growth, as more and more consumers look to combine eating out with other unique experiences. Our flexible solutions are helping these types of establishments streamline operations and ensure that top-tier hospitality is being provided to each and every guest," said Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder & CEO at GoTab. "Rather than having to open a tab at the bar, then a separate tab at your golf simulation station, and another at your duckpin bowling lane, GoTab uniquely allows guests' tabs to follow them throughout their visit. Our goal was for the technology to be so convenient that it's almost invisible. We are really proud of what we have already been able to accomplish with T-Squared Social, especially its custom-built app that is responsible for all T-Squared Social member interactions."

Located in the heart of Manhattan, T-Squared Social is redefining the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, including duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching. The new concept boasts 22,000 square feet and can hold more than 300 guests.

"T-Squared Social is New York City's top shelf sports and social entertainment venue, offering incredible craft cocktails, upscale food, indoor games and activities, sports watching, and more," said Steven Sartuche, General Manager of T-Squared Social. "We're proud to offer this wide range of exceptional offerings, yet we recognize it also could present challenges for employees trying to manage various reservations and orders at once as well as guests wanting to engage in multiple areas of our business throughout their visit. With that, we knew that there had to be a solution that would better the employee experience and improve overall operations, while still creating a seamless visit for our guests. GoTab's innovative solutions and offerings have been instrumental in our ability to streamline operations and optimize both experiences and efficiencies."

GoTab's extensive POS capabilities, such as shared tab control, smart kitchen management and advanced administrative features, allow staff to manage inventory, menus, shifts and more, all from its stationary POS or from its phone-sized POS for added convenience. Leveraging GoTab's solutions, T-Squared Social is empowered to reduce costs, grow revenue and enable a frictionless guest and team member experience.

To learn more about GoTab and request a demo, please visit https://gotab.com/demo-request , and to download the T-Squared Social app, please visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/t-squared-social/id6456984176 .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Hospitality Commerce Platform, is helping all sizes of restaurants, breweries, bars, food halls, hotels, resorts, and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. The platform includes a sophisticated point-of-sale (POS) or can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management (PMS) systems. GoTab allows patrons to order and pay via staff on the POS, on a kiosk, or using their own mobile devices, according to guest preference and venue operating model(s). Tightly integrated kitchen displays (KDS) and bidirectional messaging are then used for highly optimized operations and delivery. Guests never need to download a mobile app or use a password. In addition to typical on- and off-premises sales, GoTab enables eCommerce, memberships, subscriptions, and deeply integrates with event, reservation, and ticketing systems. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing and is PCI DSS Level 1. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/ .

About T-Squared Social

Created in partnership with NEXUS Luxury Collection, 8AM Golf, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, T-Squared Social redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience. Merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts and numerous televisions, T-Squared Social is the ideal social destination for fun, with premium sports watching, or group gatherings and events. The concept's flagship location, which opened in September 2023, is located in the heart of New York City just one block from Grand Central Station. www.tsquaredsocial.com

About NEXUS Luxury Collection

NEXUS Luxury Collection is a global real estate development and hospitality management company operating luxury resort communities, private clubs and hospitality assets, and curating exclusive events, experiences and services. Concentrated in The Bahamas, New York, Florida and London, assets within the Collection include the luxury resort community of Albany in The Bahamas; the private members club of NEXUS Club New York in lower Manhattan; T-Squared Social in New York City; the modern day club of NEXUS Club at Baha Mar; NEXUS Cup hosted by Tiger Woods; the PGA TOUR's Hero World Challenge and The Sanctuary Recording Studio, among other assets. www.nexusluxco.com

Contact:

Madison McGillicuddy

[email protected]

(203) 268-8269

SOURCE GoTab