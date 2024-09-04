GoTab Announces the Appointment of Jonathan Zabusky to Its Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, a leading point-of-sale (POS) platform in restaurant commerce technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of renowned business executive Jonathan Zabusky as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. Zabusky, founder and managing partner of Bounce Ventures LLC, previously served as President of Grubhub and CEO of Seamless, where he spearheaded significant growth and innovation. His decades of leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental in shaping GoTab's forward-thinking vision.

"The timing of this appointment is pivotal," says Tim McLaughlin, GoTab's co-founder and CEO. "Following the successful closure of our Series A round last year spearheaded by Truist Ventures, we are excited to welcome Jonathan's expertise as we gear up for accelerated geographic and segment expansion and continued investment in our industry-leading product and feature set."

Zabusky brings extensive operational expertise from his time as CEO of Seamless, where he led the company through a massive growth phase. He transformed the company into the leading mobile and online food ordering service in the U.S. and U.K. before its strategic merger with Grubhub and the new company's successful IPO. Following the merger, Zabusky served as Grubhub's President and a Board Director, driving corporate strategy, championing product development and innovation, and leading sales efforts across both corporate and restaurant clients.

"The market for next generation, highly integrated point-of-sale solutions is rapidly expanding as restaurant and entertainment venues seek more robust, flexible, and customer-focused technologies," Zabusky shares. "GoTab stands out with its innovative approach to elevating the guest experience while streamlining operations and boosting margins. I'm excited to join the board and support this outstanding team as it continues to capture this global market opportunity."

In addition to his work at Grubhub and Seamless, Zabusky founded Bounce Ventures LLC, an investment and advisory firm that focuses on early-stage software technology and commerce companies. Zabusky leverages his extensive experience in scaling businesses, strategic planning, and operational management to help startups achieve their growth potential. His background in entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and business growth has made him a sought-after advisor and board member for technology-driven companies, including his current appointment on the Board of Directors at GoTab.

GoTab's Exemplary Growth and Customer Outcomes

Recognized as the 29th Fastest Growing Company in North America in the prestigious 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, GoTab is the optimal solution for hospitality concepts seeking cutting-edge service capabilities.

For chic 'eatertainment' spots like T Squared Social in New York, where guests indulge in immersive experiences while dining and socializing, and sprawling entertainment destinations like Santa Anita Race Track, catering to the needs of thousands of patrons, GoTab flawlessly integrates technology and operations to provide an exceptional value proposition. Esteemed hospitality brands across the continental U.S., Canada and beyond rely on GoTab to elevate guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

From renowned establishments like Maui Brewing, Limelight Hotels, and Stone Brewing in the West, to Golden Mill in Colorado, the Market at Malcolm Yard in Minnesota, Fifty/50 in Chicago and Zacos Tacos in Puerto Rico, GoTab's versatile features effortlessly address a diverse array of guest experience challenges. Well-known entertainment hubs like TimeOut Marketplace, Majestic Theaters, and BRKFREE are also experiencing the benefits of GoTab's tailored eatertainment solutions. Operators using GoTab's solutions report an impressive 35% higher check sizes, 25% faster table turns, and 30% greater labor efficiency.

GoTab continues to demonstrate remarkable growth. The company has doubled its processing revenue and tripled its SaaS revenue since the start of 2024, reflecting its strong market position and the increasing demand for its innovative solutions. With an open API used by 120+ integrations to allow for tailored, immersive experiences across various industries, GoTab is redefining the standard for seamlessly integrating technology with hospitality operations.

"Our flexible and customizable solutions, including POS and Kitchen Display Systems, Self-Ordering Kiosks, RFID technology, and more, make GoTab the ideal partner for venues looking to enhance operations and guest experiences," says McLaughlin. "We're excited to help businesses run lean, profitable operations while increasing guest satisfaction and expanding our market share."

The company's technology enables contactless ordering, payment, and kitchen management systems that streamline operations while providing data-driven insights to optimize performance. GoTab's innovative approach allows businesses to maintain high standards of service while addressing modern-day challenges such as labor shortages and changing consumer expectations.

Open API for Custom Experiences



GoTab's open API gives businesses the flexibility to create personalized and unique experiences for their customers, going beyond the standard tools found in traditional hospitality technology. This means operators can easily adapt GoTab's system to fit their specific needs, whether it's building custom ordering screens, integrating loyalty rewards, or connecting with other software they already use. By allowing for this level of customization, GoTab helps businesses stand out, improve customer interactions, and run more efficiently, keeping them ahead in a rapidly changing market.

"At GoTab, we firmly believe that tailored experiences are at the heart of hospitality, encompassing physical, digital, and emotional elements envisioned by their creators," explains McLaughlin. "The API is utilized across various industries, from movie theaters to gaming centers, and we offer developer assistance and resources to streamline the planning, testing and launch phases."

GoTab's purpose is driven by a people-first approach. The company prioritizes customer support with 24-hour service, values feedback, and views clients as co-creators of its product. This approach sets GoTab apart in the hospitality industry, where competitors often impose hidden and complex fees, and enforce punitive termination clauses.

To learn more about GoTab and request a demo, please visit https://gotab.com/demo-request.

About GoTab, Inc.

The GoTab platform is more than a point-of-sale (POS) system. GoTab helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls.

GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing operating costs. GoTab operators' guest spend per labor hour (SPLH) of $83 is 84% above the industry median. Moreover, GoTab operators spend an average of 14% less on labor than standard industry benchmarks typically adding an additional 4% to the bottom line.

Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/.

Contact:

Patricia Mejia

[email protected]

202-919-6877

SOURCE GoTab