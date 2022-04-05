GoTab Debuts in Canada

Bringing its innovative restaurant commerce platform to more hospitality venues

ARLINGTON, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more operators continue to seek out food technology solutions to increase efficiency, optimize the guest experience and run lean, profitable operations, GoTab is bringing its restaurant commerce platform to Canada.

The cloud-based solution is now available to hospitality operators beyond the US, lending its innovative contactless ordering and payment features to restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, hotels, sports and entertainment venues, and more. A true one-stop shop for all transaction needs, the GoTab system is designed to be an integrated or stand-alone service, requiring minimal setup and a nominal per transaction percentage for operators, providing high-touch hospitality without the high-end price tag. A full cloud-based system, it requires no additional hardware, software or support costs and works seamlessly for dine-in, takeout and delivery service, providing the same ease and convenience for all types of hospitality service models.

GoTab's technology provides operators with a menu of solutions that can adapt to a wide variety of restaurant needs. For instance, operators might want to start with online food ordering capabilities or a standalone food takeout and delivery system which integrates to their existing point of sale system. When they later decide to upgrade, they can implement a full GoTab POS with functions that seamlessly communicate with one another and provide a full 360-degree approach to restaurant operations.

GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs.

The North American expansion has already generated new partnerships through GoTab's fast-growing Reseller Partner Program , including a collaboration with Baseline Payments , an expert in payment processing solutions with offices in Vancouver and Nashville. "We are excited for GoTab to enter the Canadian market and see tremendous opportunity for its innovative technology," said Marc Weber, Baseline Payments' Vice-President of Business Development. "Our mission aligns perfectly with GoTab's vision: to make life simpler for operators and allow them to provide a superior level of service," he added.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

