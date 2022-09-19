GoTab Debuts RFID Mobile Ordering and Payment Solution

Leading restaurant commerce platform launches smart tech technology to streamline guest experience at restaurants, food halls, hotels, festivals and other event venues

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, a leading restaurant commerce platform, today announced the launch of its radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) designed to simplify mobile ordering and payment for guests at restaurants, food halls, hotels, festivals and other event venues. Through smart tag technology, RFID allows consumers to charge items from participating locations back to a single key card or wristband, creating a seamless ordering and payment experience for guests and driving increased transactions for vendors.

"As the world continues to shift to digital, consumers want the same, quick commerce experience that they have with food delivery or online shopping, on-premise," said GoTab Co-Founder & CEO, Tim McLaughlin. "With RFID, we are expediting commerce, empowering operators with the tools to increase transactions and drive revenue while generating a quick and holistic experience for the consumer."

Built for convenience, GoTab's RFID solution empowers operators at single- and multi-unit restaurants, food halls, festivals and other entertainment venues to provide a quick and easy commerce experience. In advance of the event or upon entering the location, guests receive a branded key card or wristband unique to each person, to which they can allocate funds from a credit or debit card. From there, guests can charge food or retail items from multiple merchants back to a single tab with a simple tap of the card or band at each purchase station. Payment is then received through the pre-allocated funds, or charged back to a hotel stay or restaurant tab to be paid at the end based on the venue and usage. Additionally, the technology enables an automatic refund for guests if they spend less than what was loaded onto their card or band.

The launch of RFID comes on the heels of GoTab's new offering that empowers multi-operator locations such as food halls, festivals, stadiums and others, to automate vendor payouts while enabling a streamlined ordering and payment experience for guests through a single QR-code. RFID, coupled with this multi-operator functionality, accelerates GoTab's mission of helping hospitality businesses optimize operations and drive sales through advanced mobile ordering and payment solutions.

To learn more about GoTab's RFID solution, please visit https://gotab.io/en/demo-request/ or stop by GoTab's booth at FSTEC on September 19-21, which is located at Booth #304.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) and property management (PMS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its all-in-one POS, mobile ordering and payment features, and kitchen display systems (KDS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, events, online ordering, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.com/.

