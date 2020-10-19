GoTab Goes Beyond Contactless Ordering & Payment for Hospitality Operators

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of celebrating its second anniversary with its longest-standing customer Caboose Brewing Company, restaurant commerce platform GoTab, Inc. reveals new integrations and innovative features meant to provide operators with actionable data, as well as smart, adaptable and easy-to-use tools for optimal business operations.

A true one-stop shop for all transaction needs, GoTab differentiates itself by a set of distinctive features created around the proprietary tab functions, and a clear pricing advantage over other existing technology for hospitality operators.

Pricing Advantage

The GoTab system is designed to be an integrated or stand-alone service, requiring minimal setup and a nominal per transaction percentage for operators, providing high-touch hospitality without the high-end price tag. A full cloud-based system, it requires no additional hardware, software or support costs and works seamlessly for takeout and delivery service, providing the same ease and convenience as in-venue dining. GoTab currently offers some of the lowest base pricing in the industry, and will unveil even lower pricing in early 2021 with processing fees down to 2.5% + .25¢ per transaction.

Contactless Menu

Since the launch of contactless ordering in 2018, GoTab has set a new standard in contactless menu management for operators, allowing them to actively edit menus in real-time, 86ing food via the Kitchen Display Systems, and easily control digital menu displays. GoTab's technology allows operators to create a master menu, control how the digital menu is displayed, use GoTags to facilitate food filtering options, and gives them the ability to seamlessly create sub-menus for delivery/takeout, in-room ordering, etc. A new feature launching just in time for the holiday season is fixed duration menus, which operators can leverage to promote and offer special food offerings for a set window of time (i.e. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, etc.).

Kitchen Display System for Smarter Operations

With GoTab, scheduled orders are organized on operators' KDS and displayed with timers. GoTab's KDS will display scheduled orders and indicate their lead time so staff knows when to start preparing an order. They can easily 86 ingredients or menu items, which will automatically (and in real-time) update all of the published menus. It will also notify guests and allow them to communicate with the kitchen via two-way SMS text communications. GoTab's KDS keeps guests informed and allows the kitchen to communicate with customers. It also means operators can respond to guest feedback in real-time, helping them clarify orders or update customers on their order status quickly and efficiently.

Delivery & Postmates Integration

With GoTab's virtual deployment, operators are able to quickly set up takeout and delivery. Native GoTab features provide an efficient new model for operators to effectively serve their customers. They include: geofencing of delivery areas through Google Maps API, support for unlimited delivery addresses on customer profiles, delivery address verification through Google Maps API, route optimization for drivers by time or distance, and printed packing slip generator. GoTab also delivers a messaging interface for drivers to contact customers on their delivery route. The latest integration with Postmates provides flexibility to operators who want to satisfy customer demand for food delivery without taking on the financial costs of third-party ordering. GoTab seamlessly integrates delivery couriers to first-party ordering, opening new revenue channels for operators while satisfying customers willing to pay for the convenience of delivery.

Easier Tip Pooling & Labor Management Capabilities

With the GoTab/7shifts integration, hospitality operators can access a single view of real-time sales and labor data to make critical operational decisions. The integration displays labor costs vs. sales allowing operators to manage staffing and review labor KPIs, both on the 7shifts app and website. It also facilitates the merging of tip data from GoTab with 7shifts clock-in data to easily calculate payroll and tip distribution.

Venue Space Optimization

Hospitality venues are juggling new traffic patterns and operators want to offer a compelling dining experience where speed and efficiency are optimized. With contactless ordering and payment, they are challenged to rethink the placement of tables and QR codes, using a logical pattern. GoTab makes this process easier and allows them to organize their menus based on the physical layout of their space, or even take into consideration the time of day to build their food and beverage offerings. For instance, the distinctive menu features on GoTab give them the ability to offer a simplified menu on the patio, at the bar or during slower periods of the day when staff counts are low.

Outstanding Customer Service

With hundreds of accounts across 35 states, GoTab is quickly becoming a sought-after technology partner among hospitality operators. Beyond the distinctive features that help operators navigate the new dining landscape effectively, GoTab 's responsiveness and flexibility are what sets it apart. The team listens and constantly deploys system modifications and customizations to support new channels and operators' specific needs. As Mary Carter, Hospitality Consultant for The Park at 14th said, "These guys are flipping amazing! Love them. So helpful and patient and kind and competent. Let me stress the competent part."

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab