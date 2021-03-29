GoTab Integrates with inKind for Contactless Loyalty Features

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform GoTab is now integrated with restaurant financier inKind. inKind is the latest, best-of-breed technology partner GoTab is tapping into, with both platforms created by restaurateurs and united by a common belief in the power of food and hospitality to improve people's lives.

Through this integration, restaurants can leverage inKind's House Accounts - high-dollar gift vouchers for food and beverage credit that build loyalty and further enhance customer relationships - while processing payments through GoTab's restaurant commerce platform. InKind's unique model gives operators funding upfront, with marketing support to build an engaged customer base and solidify each restaurant's relationship with its customers. Paired with GoTab's affordable cloud-based platform, and its native tab features , inKind's innovative tech and financing solutions set up independent businesses for success and open up access to new revenue streams.

Seamless Credit Redemption, Higher Customer Engagement

The integration allows guests to seamlessly redeem their inKind food and beverage credit at restaurants that use GoTab. When they are ready to close their tab and submit payment, they can choose to use their inKind credit through GoTab's contactless ordering and payment platform. Operators can also be notified when a House Account holder walks in or places a takeout/delivery order, allowing operators to provide a personalized and attentive experience for them.

The full power of the integration is on display at Espita , in Washington, D.C., where Partner Kelly Phillips has leveraged the GoTab/inKind integration to strengthen customer engagement. "We've offered our top customers the opportunity to have a House Account at Espita and be rewarded with bonus dining credit," she said. "The support from our community has been tremendous and directly translated into additional revenue. Customers have also raved about how easy and seamless it is for them to redeem their food and beverage credit through GoTab."

"We're thrilled to partner with inKind and offer more innovative and seamless solutions for our operators to save money and further invest in their businesses, especially during these challenging times," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "The entire inKind team is really tuned into what restaurateurs need, particularly right now, and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to integrate with such a thoughtful and hospitality-driven partner."

"We're big fans of GoTab here at inKind, and we constantly seek partners who align with our mission to help operators grow and improve the customer experience," said inKind Founder & CEO Johann Moonesinghe. "Restaurants have gone through so much in the past year, so we're excited for a partnership that we firmly believe is a stepping stone toward a promising future for the hospitality industry."

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit or learn more at https://about.gotab.io.

About inKind

inKind has reinvented the way restaurants are funded by offering a unique model that delivers capital upfront in exchange for food and beverage credit. inKind leverages their years of experience owning, operating and investing in restaurants in order to better support and finance over 460 concepts across the US and Australia. Their funding allows restaurant groups to grow without sacrificing equity, a huge incentive for those looking to expand their business while maintaining ownership and creative control. inKind's modern funding network offers real, long-term engagement with customers and provides a solution that allows concepts to grow in a way that traditional funding cannot. 99.8% of inKind backed restaurants have stayed open through the pandemic, with funding made possible by the inKind Credit Fund LP. The fund offers investors an opportunity to support restaurants via a low-risk model with consistent returns. To learn more, visit inkind.com or follow them on Instagram @inkind_hospitality and LinkedIn .

