GoTab Introduces New Course Firing Feature

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, restaurant commerce platform GoTab unveils a new course firing feature designed to better assist operators with ordering flow and dining efficiency. Utilizing feedback from operators such as Think Food Group , Barcelona Wine Bar , and Stone Brewing Company , GoTab built new capabilities for front-of-house and back-of-house staff to better manage food and beverage orders.

A Virtual "Food Expediter" On the Line

GoTab is currently the only contactless platform that provides this unique course firing feature, allowing automatic grouping of items, letting the kitchen know when to hold or start firing dishes and controlling the pace of each diner's experience. This essential 'smart' feature automatically facilitates the sequencing of orders for the kitchen, grouping each course separately so that appetizers, entrees or desserts are fired and come out of the kitchen together. As more and more diners input their food order through contactless ordering, this feature acts as the food expediter on the line, ensuring the back-of-house team fires the right dishes at the right time, and servers deliver them to customers in the right order and at the right pace.

Easily Pace Guests' Meals, Maximize Table Turnover

This new tool complements the existing menu management features, and the smart KDS functions that enable kitchen staff to organize scheduled orders. Customers remain in full control of their dining experience, choosing to browse the menu, order and pay directly via GoTab on their own device, or order tableside through the restaurant's staff Mobile POS . Front-of-house employees and back-of-house staff can now further collaborate to pace guests' meals, ensure food is delivered to diners as soon as it is ready, and maximize table turnover.

Fast Solutions, Always Getting Better

A true restaurant operations partner, GoTab constantly listens to operators and releases new features adapted to their evolving needs. Instead of imposing technology on its customers, the restaurant commerce platform continuously finds new ways to tweak existing features, expand capabilities and respond to the changing hospitality landscape. New tools are conceived and developed based on operators, front-of-house and back-of-house staff navigating the platform and providing real-time feedback to the GoTab team. GoTab's coursing feature, combined with the platform's native tools and additional capabilities, are the ultimate solution for operators to run lean and profitable operations while giving guests a safe and satisfying dining experience.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

