GoTab Merges Full Service with Quick Service Enhancing Hospitality Operations and Guest Experiences

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, Inc., the contactless ordering and payment platform for hospitality, is bringing more ease, speed and control to restaurants and dining venues with the rollout of its contactless ordering and payment features for servers, designed to complement its existing contactless ordering and payment technology for guests.

The new features are GoTab's latest innovation meant to bridge the gap between contactless dining and full-service hospitality. It can be used on any iOS or Android devices, providing a mobile POS for front-of-house staff to take customers' orders or add to the digital tabs started by customers who scan the QR code on their table. A physical card payment terminal is also available to provide an alternate way for customers to check out, giving them the ability to choose to pay at the table instead of settling their tabs directly on their mobile device, via the GoTab platform.

Offering contactless ordering and payment since 2016, GoTab is helping restaurant, bar, brewery, winery, and hotel operators rethink their hospitality service model, especially as they pivot and adapt to the changing regulations due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Early adopters such as Think Food Group and Farmers Restaurant Group have been able to leverage GoTab to optimize their servers' work and interactions with customers to ensure a better guest experience. GoTab creates an efficient and hospitable environment for guests while freeing up front-of-house staff from low-impact tasks and allowing them to allocate more time to maintain proper safety guidelines which benefits both the operators and the guests.

For customers seeking a safe yet enjoyable dining experience, GoTab allows them to scan a QR code directly from their mobile device, browse a menu, order and pay — all without downloading an application or waving down their server. GoTab is currently the only self-service platform with native features for opening a digital tab, sharing and splitting the tab and calculating tips among friends, and keeping the tab open until it's time to settle.

The GoTab system is designed to be an integrated or stand-alone service, requiring minimal setup and a nominal per transaction percentage for operators, providing high-touch hospitality without the high-end price tag. It requires no additional hardware, software or support costs and works seamlessly for takeout and delivery service, providing the same ease and convenience as in-venue dining.

With contactless ordering, contactless payment and now server-based ordering through a mobile POS, GoTab is the perfect solution for hospitality operators to make every guest transaction effortless, convenient and contact-free.

GoTab, Inc., the contactless order and payment platform, helps large & mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues optimize their front-of-house service models using low-cost, agile technology. Patrons scan a QR code directly from their mobile phones, order items via online menus, and pay securely, all without downloading an application or interacting with a server. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in almost 30 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

