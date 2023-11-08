GoTab Named 29th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 6,080% revenue growth to its flexible solutions and best-of-breed integrations

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, a leading restaurant and retail commerce and operations platform designed to optimize guest experiences and operator efficiencies, today announced it has been recognized as the 29th fastest-growing company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™. In its 29th year, the ranking highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. GoTab grew 6,080% during this period.

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

GoTab's Chief Executive Officer, Tim McLaughlin, credits the company's sophisticated point-of-sale (POS) system, best-of-breed integrations, flexible solutions, open API, and more with the company's impressive revenue growth.

"We are elated to have been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. I couldn't be more proud of the GoTab team and everything we have built," said McLaughlin. "Our flexible and customizable solutions ranging from our POS and Kitchen Display Systems, to our Self-Ordering Kiosk, RFID technology, Manager App, Easy Tab, and more, makes GoTab the ideal partner for restaurants, breweries and bars, food halls, stadiums, hotels and resorts, and other large venues that are looking to improve operations and enhance the guest experience by allowing them to be in control of their visit. We look forward to continuing to help businesses run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied, in addition to increasing our market share."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 206% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,051% and median growth rate of 524%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/ .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact:

Madison McGillicuddy

[email protected]

(203) 268-8269

SOURCE GoTab, Inc.