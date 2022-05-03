GoTab Names Second Grand Prize Winner of Hospitality First Service Awards

Rewarding staff who demonstrate impeccable hospitality at GoTab-operated venues

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform GoTab is recognizing a new Grand Prize Winner of its Hospitality First Service Awards , a program launched in late 2021 and designed to reward staff who go above and beyond to provide a superlative hospitality experience.

Hospitality First Service Awards

After awarding the first Grand Prize to Santa Anita Park team member Chris Salazar, GoTab is now recognizing yet another outstanding staffer: Kyra Weinberger from Bier Station in Kansas City, Missouri. A dedicated server, Weinberger has mastered the art of blending superlative hospitality with the convenience of technology at the Midwest's first craft beer tasting bar/bottle shop concept. As the Grand Prize winner, she will receive a $2,000 cash prize along with recognition on the GoTab website, via a video testimonial , certificate and premium swag kit.

A longtime staple at Bier Station, Weinberger was quick to adopt GoTab and fully leverage the cloud-based solution's features to ensure guests have a tremendous experience at the craft beer tasting bar. "GoTab allows such an easy transition from bar service to table," said Weinberger. "I am able to chat with guests and guide them while they are ordering, but also quickly pour and bring them their drinks. If they move within the space - transition from the bar to a full-service table, I can easily make this change on the POS to avoid any confusion or ensure continuity of service," she added.

GoTab launched the Hospitality First Service Awards in November 2021, aiming to recognize staff that embrace smart technology and deliver an excellent dining experience. The second round of Hospitality First Service Awards recognized servers at GoTab-operated venues every week in February, March, and April, offering cash prizes and swag kits to staff nominated by their co-workers, guests or managers. The Grand Prize winner was selected among the program's recognized servers.

Nominations for the next GoTab Hospitality Service Awards will be accepted starting May 16, 2022, at https://gotab.io/en/hospitality-first-service-award/ .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

Media contact:

Amelie Bruzat

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab