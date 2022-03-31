GoTab Partners with Mastercard to Enhance the Digital Checkout Experience

Bringing Click to Pay checkout technology to GoTab-operated hospitality venues

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform, GoTab, today announced it is partnering with Mastercard to transform the digital payment experience at hospitality venues across the U.S. with the implementation of Click to Pay – a payment solution that makes checkout easier by eliminating the need to manually enter card details.

Click to Pay offers consumers a more convenient and secure guest checkout experience across devices and channels

Click to Pay offers consumers a more convenient and secure guest checkout experience across devices and channels. Built on EMV® Secure Remote Commerce industry standards, Mastercard Click to Pay makes it easier and safer for consumers to check out online without having to remember passwords or manually enter card details each time. For returning users, intelligent recognition puts preferred cards at their fingertips, with the highest levels of convenience – no need to manually enter details and no new button to press. With a payment platform embedded into checkout, all cards can be managed in a single secure profile and automatically updated. Mastercard also uses tokenization, when available, to encrypt personal information, helping consumers shop with peace of mind while reducing fraud and false declines.

After opening a tab on a smartphone (via a QR code) at GoTab-operated venues, customers can select to save their Mastercard payment information to Click to Pay, where their Mastercard payment information is automatically saved, providing them with the opportunity to add food and drinks to their tab, or close their tab without having to worry about re-entering payment details. Once diners are ready to leave, their tab is automatically charged to their Mastercard, providing a quick and secure checkout experience. Consumers can also opt to keep their Mastercard on file within their GoTab profiles to quickly pay at any GoTab-operated venue.

"We strive to help our operators enhance the guest experience," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "Mastercard Click to Pay is the perfect solution to simplify and make the checkout process easier, faster, and completely seamless. As we get ready to process $1 billion in GMV in 2022, we are honored to work with Mastercard to enable our operators to deliver a safe and enjoyable guest experience," he added.

GoTab recently introduced Click to Pay across various Stone Brewing locations in California and Virginia. "We've had a very successful run with GoTab and Mastercard Click to Pay across all of our taprooms and bistros," said Gregg Frazer, VP of Hospitality for Stone Brewing. "Our guests were already big fans of GoTab, but the convenience and security of Click to Pay made the payment experience even better."

Started in 2016 as an e-commerce solution for on-premise ordering, GoTab has since evolved into a comprehensive restaurant commerce platform, with full POS, kitchen operations and delivery capabilities. A true cloud-based solution, GoTab allows guests to order and pay directly from their smartphone without having to download an app or create a password. Operators can also rely on GoTab's POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS) to run efficient, profitable operations. The full GoTab POS can easily be integrated and works with countless best-of-breed solutions for a continued focus on the core real-time operational experience.

GoTab's partnership with Mastercard is slated to evolve and bring Click to Pay technology to all GoTab-operated venues. Restaurant operators can upgrade their payment experience and offer a new secure checkout experience to their customers.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

