GoTab Receives $6 Million in Latest Investment Round

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, Inc., the Mobile POS and contactless ordering and payment platform for hospitality, secured a $6 million investment to enhance its innovative technology and further bridge the gap between contactless dining and full-service hospitality.

GoTab, Inc.

This recent funding round was made possible by notable existing investors: Anthony Bruce, former president, Applied Analytics at Mastercard & CEO at APT; Greg Cohen, former president of iPayment and Paya; Jody McLean, CEO of Edens; Will Graylin, CEO of OV Loop and former global co-GM of Samsung Pay; Jim Hirshorn, Partner at Ares Management Corporation and President of Potbelly Sandwich Works; George Krautzel, managing partner for MissionOG; Andrew Newcomb, managing partner at MissionOG; and Jonathan Zabusky, founder and managing partner of Bounce Ventures LLC, former president of Grubhub/CEO of Seamless.

Offering contactless ordering and payment since 2016, GoTab is helping hospitality operators rethink their service model, especially as they adapt to rapidly evolving regulations and consumer expectations. Early adopters such as Stone Brewing , Barcelona Wine Bar and Ballast Point Brewing Company have been able to leverage GoTab to optimize their servers' time, work and interactions with customers to ensure a better guest experience. GoTab creates an efficient and hospitable environment for guests while freeing up front-of-house staff from low-impact tasks and allowing them to allocate more time to maintain proper safety guidelines which benefits both the operators and the guests.

"We are excited for the possibilities that this new round of investment brings," commented GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "GoTab has helped countless operators adapt their hospitality model and turn a corner despite the current challenges they are facing. We are confident that further integrations and partnerships with best-of-breed technology will bring even more innovation and success to our operators."

Based in Arlington, VA, GoTab is used by hundreds of hospitality operators across 31 states. The new investment comes on the heels of a banner Labor Day weekend, when GoTab saw the highest number of transactions processed by operators since the platform's creation in 2016.

With this new round of funding, GoTab is developing partnerships and facilitating integrations with other innovative best-of-breed hospitality tech platforms, all designed to ensure operators can optimize their business model and adapt swiftly to operational changes. Currently underway is the rollout of GoTab's Mobile POS ; i.e., contactless ordering and payment features for servers, making every guest transaction effortless, convenient and contact-free.

A market leader in features set, GoTab is currently the only self-service platform with native features for opening a digital tab, sharing and splitting the tab and calculating tips among friends, and keeping the tab open until it's time to settle. The GoTab system is designed to be an integrated or stand-alone service, requiring minimal setup and a nominal per transaction percentage for operators, providing high-touch hospitality without the high-end price tag. It requires no additional hardware, software or support costs and works seamlessly for takeout and delivery service, providing the same ease and convenience as in-venue dining.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., the Mobile point-of-sale (POS) and contactless order and payment platform, helps large & mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues optimize their front-of-house service models using low-cost, agile technology. Patrons scan a QR code directly from their mobile phones, order items via online menus, and pay securely, all without downloading an application or interacting with a server. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in almost 30 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io .

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab, Inc.

Related Links

https://about.gotab.io

