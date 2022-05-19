GoTab Rolls Out New Multi-Level Menu Publishing Features for Multi-Unit Operators

Now offering multi-level publishing with inheritance of some or all attributes, and real-time or manual managed workflow

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurant commerce platform GoTab adds more enterprise customers to its portfolio of operators, it continues to develop new and innovative capabilities designed to maximize efficiency and add more flexibility. The latest innovation focuses on menu publishing, and is designed to help multi-unit operators scale and localize their digital menu capabilities.

Restaurant commerce platform GoTab adds more enterprise customers to its portfolio of operators

As enterprise operators look to deliver a consistent experience across all their units, they can set up master digital menus that adhere to brand standards, implement multi-level publishing (from national to regional to local), set up hierarchies and determine which menu attributes can be modified at the store-level. They empower each unit regionally or locally to use modifiers for their own menu customization, while leveraging real-time or manually managed workflow.

Local customization capabilities give each location control over the attributes they can modify, from pricing to specials, and any taxes and fees that are specific to the location where each unit operates. These features are essential when implementing seasonal menu updates, or when multi-unit operators need to modify dynamic menu parameters such as pricing, ingredients, item descriptions, and more. The inherited menus shared with each unit can be configured to support customization of some or all attributes, allowing, for instance, local operators to modify the name and price of menu items, but not the taxes associated with them. Scheduled or real-time syncing capabilities provide the core group an easy, fast and seamless solution for cascading down timely updates to the core menu(s).

"Digital menus are essential to today's hospitality operations, and multi-unit operators certainly need the flexibility to change them on-the-fly," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "With the new menu publishing features we've developed, multi-unit operators can save precious time to update their menus across all locations yet provide each unit with flexibility and tools to customize their own offerings," he added.

This new rollout proves yet again that GoTab is attentive to operators' feedback, continuously innovating and developing features to answer their current and future needs. To find out more about the GoTab POS and enterprise features, please visit www.gotab.io/en .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab