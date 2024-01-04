GoTab's Phone Only POS (no card reader needed)

Hospitality commerce platform to debut newest solution at ICR Conference Jan. 8-10

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab's new Phone Only POS (POP) fits in every pocket because it is just a phone (any phone, in fact) without the need for a card reader. Benefits include days of battery life, a beautiful OLED display on a compact device, and the ease of use surpassing all handheld solutions in the market (all at a price point that is a third of competing solutions). And of course, it wouldn't be a POS if it couldn't accept a card payment, so iOS and Android phones accept contactless (NFC) card payments simply by tapping a card on the back of the phone.

GoTab Cofounder & CEO Tim McLaughlin describes the benefits of Phone Only POS and Pocket POS.

Similar to a traditional card reader process, when guests are ready to checkout, the software will prompt users to add a tip before tapping their cards on the back of the device or utilizing the Apple Pay or Google Wallet function on any phone to process a payment. Unlike other platforms, tap-to-pay can all be done from the establishments' mobile POS without a card reader. With GoTab, it has never been easier for operators and their teams to streamline the payment experience.

"We believe the future of hospitality will involve many ways of interacting with ordering and payment, all to better suit team members and guests," said Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder & CEO at GoTab. "With the Phone Only POS we saw a need in the market for operators to be able to process payments without a card reader, allowing team members to quickly process payments from a pocket-size mobile device on-the-go. As hardware continues to rapidly evolve, we are dedicated to incorporating new platforms into GoTab's innovative software capabilities and will continue to identify new ways to improve business operations and the guest experience."

GoTab's flexible platform allows operators to run lean, profitable businesses while also providing customized and elevated guest experiences. Its solutions are driving increased transactions across merchants, with customers seeing average checks increase up to 35% and logging $83 in sales per hour of labor.

The announcement proceeds the company's recently announced $18 million Series A funding round that will help scale its digital ordering and payment solutions for the hospitality industry, as well as the company's recent launch of its Pocket Sized POS to streamline table service, and recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies by Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

To learn more about GoTab and request a demo, please visit https://gotab.com/demo-request.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/.

