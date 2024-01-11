Gotcha Covered adds fourth location in Charlotte, N.C.

The leading window treatment consultation franchise welcomes Dhwani Mehta and Alpesh Patel to growing list of owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Central Charlotte, the fourth location serving the major North Carolina city. The center is owned and operated by Dhwani Mehta and Alpesh Patel.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Central Charlotte, South Park, Myers Park, Cotswold and Dilworth by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of Central Charlotte is owned and operated by Dhwani Mehta (left-center) and Alpesh Patel.

"Charlotte is continuously growing, and we want to ensure we are meeting their window covering needs," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "This new location will provide Central Charlotte and the surrounding areas with experts that can help guide them through their window treatment journey. Dhwani (Mehta) and Alpesh (Patel) will continue to be an asset to a community they've lived in for over three decades."

Mehta and Patel bring a diverse set of skills to the Gotcha Covered brand. After earning a master's degree in nutrition, Mehta practiced as a registered dietitian. For the last eight years, she has served as a director of clinical research in the oncology field.

Patel studied interior design and worked in the design field for several years. Since 2009, he has successfully owned and operated K.P Builders, a design-build residential construction company.

The desire to own and operate their own businesses was always a goal for Mehta and Patel.

"We both have been raised in families that run their own businesses in hospitality and retail, so being entrepreneurs comes naturally. We both love networking and building relationships," said Mehta. "We had been seeking a business that complimented both our skill sets, challenged us and still gave us control of our time. At the same time, we didn't want to start from scratch."

"The support of a franchise meant that a good foundation was laid out, and we did not have to reinvent the wheel. Gotcha Covered ticked all our boxes."

While Mehta and Patel love the design and creative aspects of the window treatment business, it's their excitement for building new relationships that they really enjoy about the business.

"Gotcha Covered allows us to integrate deeper into our community and provide creative yet practical solutions for our clients who need our services," said Patel. "The Charlotte community is generous, kind and friendly, so we want to provide an excellent experience for those looking to buy window treatments for their homes or businesses."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Central Charlotte, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/central-charlotte/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 160 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered