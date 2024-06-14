Gotcha Covered adds new North Carolina location

Tom Clapham and Sarah Wike to lead Durham and Chapel Hill team

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in North Carolina. Gotcha Covered of Durham and Chapel Hill is owned and operated by Tom Clapham and Sarah Wike.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Durham and Chapel Hill by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Durham and Chapel Hill are areas that have seen consistent growth, which makes it a wonderful market for the window treatment solutions this new center will offer," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Tom and Sarah both enjoy the collaboration that comes from working with customers, and I know they're going to be offering the best customer experience to area home and business owners."

Clapham is an Appalachian State University graduate and served in the Army for eight years after graduation. He began a 20-year career in healthcare marketing while working at Duke University Health System. He moved to Dallas after completing a Master of Business Administration at Duke but returned to Chapel Hill in 2017.

"Sarah and I often discussed launching our own business and, when the opportunity presented itself, we decided to take a leap into Gotcha Covered ownership," Clapham said. "We were impressed by the range and quality of the products as well as the caliber of the company leadership and collegiality of the other franchise owners we spoke to during our due diligence."

Wike studied international relations at UNC-Chapel Hill before completing a Master of Arts at UNC-Greensboro in Hispanic literature, language and linguistics. She taught high school Spanish for 14 years before transitioning into independent school administration, completing a doctorate in educational technology along the way.

"Gotcha Covered is a 'feel good' business," Wike said. "We absolutely love the opportunity to meet new people and, ultimately, help them transform their spaces. Whether clients' motivations are mostly rooted in privacy and security, light management, home automation, or aesthetics, we approach each project with their goals in mind and strive to deliver results that bring lasting satisfaction. Seeing our clients happy and getting referrals from them makes for a very rewarding occupation!"

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

