Gotcha Covered adds newest Texas location in Austin suburb

Collies Anderson to lead Pflugerville team

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of Pflugerville is owned and operated by Collies Anderson.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Pflugerville, Hutto, Taylor, Northwest Hills, Wells Branch and the surrounding area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Collies is no stranger to hard work, having devoted the last two decades to learning the ins and outs of management and best business practices" said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The local homeowners and business owners are going to benefit from his dedication to a job well done and the customer satisfaction that comes along with it."

Anderson has held multiple positions across various industries, including senior manager of transformation, project manager and training manager for multiple Fortune 100 companies. He has also served as a mortgage loan officer and assistant branch manager for Hertz.

"I've always dreamed of being an entrepreneur, and Gotcha Covered allows me to bring that dream to reality after decades of working in corporate America," Anderson said. "This new journey truly allows me the freedom to devote meaningful time to my faith, family, friends and community. I also love that I'll have the ability to work with people and help them bring their home design concepts to life."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Pflugerville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/pflugerville/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

