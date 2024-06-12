Gotcha Covered announces first location in Indiana

Dennis Siebert to lead Southeast Indiana/Cincinnati West Side team

SUNMAN, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Indiana. Gotcha Covered of Cincinnati West Side is owned and operated by Dennis Siebert.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Southeast Indiana and West Side Cincinnati by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered has seen amazing growth, and we're excited to start serving homeowners and business owners in Indiana and West Cincinnati," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Dennis is a natural problem solver and is going to put those skills to good use as he helps design beautiful window treatment solutions that fit every client's space and budget."

Siebert has been involved in project management, business analysis, process engineering and operations management in various industries, including insurance, banking and manufacturing.

"I was ready to move away from corporate America and utilize my skills to a difference in people's lives," Siebert said. "Windows provide a love/hate relationship to all of us. We may love seeing the sunshine, but not the heat, chill or lack of privacy. Window treatments not only solve those problems but also allow for a home or business owner's personality to shine through via color or design of the solution."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Cincinnati West Side, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/cincinnati-west-side/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

