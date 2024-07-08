Gotcha Covered announces new Texas location

Shon and Crissy Essman to lead Northwest San Antonio and Boerne team

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of Northwest San Antonio and Boerne is owned and operated by Shon and Crissy Essman.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Northwest San Antonio, Boerne, Bulverde, Spring Branch, Fair Oaks, Garden Ridge, Helotes and Blanco by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"San Antonio is rapidly growing, and this new location will help us continue to meet their window covering needs," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Shon and Crissy have the industry experience and passion for helping area residents that will make them an asset to the brand and their community."

Shon and Crissy Essman bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for customer satisfaction to their role as franchise owners of Gotcha Covered in Northwest San Antonio and Boerne. With 25 years of experience as a communications engineer and personnel manager for a municipally owned utility company, Shon is transitioning into entrepreneurship alongside his wife, Crissy.

Crissy's extensive background in the window covering industry, including independent business ownership and work with various franchise organizations, complements Shon's skill set.

"Crissy and I have always had the dream of owning our own business," Shon Essman said. "We love meeting new people and developing lasting relationships through our interactions with others. The joy we receive from helping our customers achieve their vision and desire from their home improvements is our complete motivation."

The couple has lived in San Antonio for nearly 25 years and is passionate about Texas A&M sports, going on outdoor adventures and building lasting connections within the community. Embraced by the friendly Texas community, Shon and Crissy enjoy exploring outdoor parks and recreational areas with their canine companions and embarking on water adventures with family and friends on their boat.

"Gotcha Covered has given us an opportunity to take control of our destiny and do what we love," Crissy Essman said. "We love meeting new people and helping them find beautiful and functional window treatments that meet their needs, but beyond, we're building a future for our family. It's an amazing feeling."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Northwest San Antonio and Boerne, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/nw-san-antonio-boerne/.

