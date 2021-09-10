Gotcha Covered expands franchise to Rockwall, Texas

"Gotcha Covered has an established presence in Texas, but we are happy to be adding another center for the residents in Rockwall," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Mark is dedicated to representing the brand and providing quality services to the community, which is our number one goal as a franchise. We always want to give the customer an excellent end-to-end experience that they will never forget, and we are positive Mark will do just that."

Rook has been in the industry for over six years. Starting out as a window treatment installer, he has held a variety of positions including working in commercial project management, graphic design and large format printing.

Rook discovered Gotcha Covered when a work ticket came through for the company while he was working in graphic design.

"When I saw the ticket come through, the name really popped off the page," said Rook. "Once I began searching for a franchise to purchase, everything came full circle. I know quite a bit about the industry, and Gotcha Covered has a good system in place that can be utilized to build my business without starting from scratch. While the name made me remember the business, it was the franchisee support and business model that made me commit to the franchise."

Rook said his overall vision for the company is to use the platform to help support the community, not only by offering window coverings but also by offering a helping hand when needed.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 100 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

