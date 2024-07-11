Gotcha Covered expands Oklahoma footprint with second location

Jake and Ashleigh Brownlow to lead OKC West team

OKLAHOMA CITY , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Oklahoma. Gotcha Covered of OKC West is owned and operated by Jake and Ashleigh Brownlow.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Mustang, Yukon, Piedmont, Tuttle, Newcastle and Nichols Hills by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Jake and Ashleigh are longtime Oklahoma residents, and they've seen this area grow and flourish," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "They're well-equipped and ready to create amazing experiences and designs for local homeowners and business owners."

Jake Brownlow says he looks forward to providing a high-level interior design product for homeowners in the market that he has lived in for more than 40 years.

"We recognize that a good deal of our time is spent at home," said Ashleigh Brownlow. "We look forward to assisting our community with their window treatment needs and making their homes feel like the sanctuary they want and deserve."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of OKC West, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/okc-west/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered