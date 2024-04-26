Gotcha Covered expands presence in New York

Tim and Michelle Schultz to lead Saratoga team

SARATOGA, N.Y., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in New York. Gotcha Covered of Saratoga is owned and operated by Tim and Michelle Schultz.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Saratoga and the Capital Region by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"The Capital Region is seeing consistent growth, and there's no shortage of homeowners and business owners that need high-quality products and services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Tim and Michelle are passionate about this community and helping others, so I know this new location is going to thrive."

Tim Schultz has over 25 years of technology sales experience, providing consultative service to healthcare, government and commercial accounts who need secure technology solutions. Michelle Schultz has more than 20 years of design experience, having owned a design center that helped thousands of clients achieve their vision within their homes.

"There's a freedom that comes with owning your own business and creating your own success," Tim Schultz said. "There are challenges and uncertainty associated with corporate America, but partnering with Gotcha Covered has given us the ability to take control of our future and follow our dreams."

The couple has lived in the area for more than 30 years and enjoys spending time at the lake, trying new restaurants and enjoying the vibrant arts community.

"We enjoy helping people transform a space to meet their specific design vision," said Michelle Schultz. "Helping them achieve their design goals within their most important space is always very rewarding."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

