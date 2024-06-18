Gotcha Covered expands Texas footprint with Waco location

Jack and Laura Civa to lead franchise team

WACO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of Waco is owned and operated by Jack and Laura Civa.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Waco by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Waco is a growing market, and the timing was right to open a Gotcha Covered location there," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "With Jack's marketing and franchising experience, we believe the Civas are going to be very successful in this new endeavor."

The majority of Jack Civa's career has been spent as a marketing executive in the restaurant space. About four years ago he purchased a Window World franchise location, which he says is a perfect pairing for Gotcha Covered.

"These two franchises allow us to meet all of Waco's window needs," Jack Civa said. "The replacement window business is outstanding, but opening Gotcha Covered allows us to completely beautify someone's home, both inside and out."

While running a successful business is the main goal for Jack Civa, he said he is excited to be a factor and asset to a community that is expanding and growing exponentially.

"I grew up in Waco, and it has been very enjoyable to be part of this city's growth personally and as a business owner," said Jack Civa.

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Waco, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/waco/https://www.gotchacovered.com/cincinnati-west-side/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

