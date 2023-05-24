Gotcha Covered gains momentum in South Carolina with opening of 5th location

Matthew Koster to lead Gotcha Covered of Coastal Charleston in offering premium consultation services

CHARLESTON, S.C, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Coastal Charleston. This marks the fifth location in South Carolina.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Matthew Koster. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Charleston, Berkley and Dorchester counties. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Matthew Koster is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Coastal Charleston. He is pictured here with his partner, Paige Hobart.

"At Gotcha Covered, we are the example for what a window treatment franchise should be," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "From our consultation services to the product we provide, we are a partner that homeowners and businesses can rely on when they need window treatment services. Matthew will continue that legacy by being an asset to the Charleston community, and we are excited to see his business thrive."

A veteran in the franchise industry, Koster owned and operated three Servpro franchises and a construction company for 15 years. He earned an M.B.A. in business management as well.

After deciding to sell his Servpro franchise, Gaston moved back home to South Carolina. Once he decided to look into franchise opportunities locally, he came across Gotcha Covered.

"I was searching for a franchise that offered flexibility and a work-life balance," said Gaston. "Gotcha Covered has that and much more. The franchise offers low overhead and minimal employee management as well. I also have the freedom to run the business how I like, which is a main factor for me."

Ultimately, Gaston said he wants to run his business like a mini franchise.

"I want to give others opportunities to own their own business within my business," Gaston said. "I want them to be able to have their own schedules and the ability to market themselves while maintaining the core values across the board."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Coastal Charleston, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/coastal-charleston/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

