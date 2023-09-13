Gotcha Covered increases presence in South Florida with new center in Port Saint Lucie

Leader in custom window treatments to offer premium consultation services to residents on the Treasure Coast

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Port Saint Lucie, their newest location in Florida. The center is owned and operated by Giancarlo and Anna Ottolino.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new location will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more. The center will serve residents on the Treasure Coast.

Leading custom window treatment franchise Gotcha Covered expands to cover the Treasure Coast.

"The state of Florida is always growing and ripe for business opportunities," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "At Gotcha Covered, we help create beautiful spaces using window treatments while providing an excellent customer experience. Gotcha Covered of Port Saint Lucie will be a great asset for homeowners in the area."

Giancarlo and Anna bring diverse experiences to the Gotcha Covered brand. Giancarlo was previously in the commercial construction field for 22 years, and Anna has experience in owning a spa.

After having children, the Ottolinos decided to get into the window treatment business. The idea came when they purchased a new home and needed blinds.

"We had a sales rep come and quickly thought to get involved in the industry," said Anna Ottolino. "When we decided to move to Florida, we looked at multiple window treatment franchises. After long deliberation, Gotcha Covered was the right fit for us."

"We were happy to join this fast-growing industry with a franchise like Gotcha Covered. The team is always there for you, including the franchise owners who will help you. The opportunity to have a flexible schedule while balancing your family is very rewarding."

Ultimately, the Ottolinos want to continue growing their business on the Treasure Coast by helping design beautiful spaces for homeowners using window treatments.

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Port Saint Lucie, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/port-saint-lucie/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered