Gotcha Covered Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent survey shows female franchise owners are highly satisfied with the leading custom window treatment provider's performance

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , the leader in custom window treatment across the U.S. and Canada and part of the innovative, growing Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, has been named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart home solutions.

"Gotcha Covered is committed to the success of all of our franchise owners, who come from a wide range of backgrounds and bring a diversity of expertise," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Franchise Business Review rankings stand out in the industry. They represent the real-world experience of franchise owners and show the true value of Gotcha Covered's proven support and systems."

Franchise Business Review , a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.

Gotcha Covered was among 350 franchise brands, representing over 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Gotcha Covered franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

Gotcha Covered was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises list in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the company appeared on FBR's lists of Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Most Innovative Franchises.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 900 franchises collectively across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/ .

