Gotcha Covered Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent research firm announces fifth honor of 2023 for the leading custom window treatment provider

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , the leader in custom window treatment across the U.S. and Canada, continues to earn recognition from Franchise Business Review with placement on the independent research firm's 2023 list of Most Innovative Franchises .

Gotcha Covered has also been named to Franchise Business Review's lists of Top 200 Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, and Top Franchise Cultures. Each list is based on extensive surveys of franchise owners, reflecting their continuing satisfaction with the company.

"We're especially proud of this recognition, which directly reflects the success of Gotcha Covered franchise owners," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We have a relentless drive to support our owners with the industry's most advanced franchise support systems, based on cutting-edge technology and the latest best practices. Our strategy is based on empowering franchise owners to thrive and deliver outstanding experiences to their customers and communities."

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions. Gotcha Covered is part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands.

"Gotcha Covered and Five Star Franchising are committed to providing franchise owners with unique tools to help them grow their businesses," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "Investing in innovative strategies and solutions for owners distinguishes Five Star's brands in today's market. We understand that our franchise owners are the foundation of our success, so it's essential for us to equip them with everything they need to elevate their performance and achieve their dreams."

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Most Innovative Franchises , Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from nearly 38,000 franchisees representing more than 385 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

Gotcha Covered franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the long-term resiliency of the brand."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Most Innovative Franchises .

For more information on franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/ .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 150 franchise locations. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively, across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/ .

