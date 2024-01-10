Gotcha Covered Named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for third consecutive year

Independent survey shows franchise owners are highly satisfied with the leading custom window treatment provider's performance

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, the leader in custom window treatment across the U.S. and Canada and part of the innovative, growing Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, has been named a Top Franchise for the third consecutive year by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

"At Gotcha Covered, we're relentless in our commitment to our franchise owners, so we truly appreciate this honor," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We provide franchise owners with industry-leading support so they can thrive and grow by delivering extraordinary experiences to their customers. It's gratifying to see that our franchise owners recognize the difference our franchise systems and values make."

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart home solutions.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

"This prestigious recognition stands out because it's based on the satisfaction of franchise owners, who are the engine of our success," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "Gotcha Covered and Five Star Franchising are committed to supporting franchise owners as they pursue their dreams of financial freedom through owning a franchise business. This ranking reflects our commitment and the value of the innovative franchise resources we provide that empower them to deliver world-class service to their customers."

Gotcha Covered was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Gotcha Covered franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. 

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them." 

In 2023, Gotcha Covered was named to Franchise Business Review's lists of Top 200 Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Most Innovative Franchises.

For more information on franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com. To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising
Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 800 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW CONTACT: 
Ali Forman
Marketing Director
(603) 319-4818
aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

