Gotcha Covered names David Dunsmuir President

Dunsmuir, a veteran home improvement and franchise sales and operations expert, joins the fast-growing Five Star Franchising brand to drive continued growth for the leader in custom window treatments

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced home improvement and franchise industry executive David Dunsmuir has been named President of Gotcha Covered, the leader in custom window treatment across the U.S. and Canada and part of the innovative, growing Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands.

"Gotcha Covered and Five Star Franchising stand out for their amazing growth and the high quality of service and solutions they offer customers and franchise owners," Dunsmuir said. "I have spent my entire career in the home improvement industry, from pushing carts in the parking lot as a teenager to leading the nation's largest bathroom remodeler to significant sales growth following COVID-19. I'm proud to join Gotcha Covered and will be committed to elevating the brand's excellence and building a team culture based on transparent communication and trust."

Dunsmuir succeeds Paul Linenberg as President of Gotcha Covered. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, including roles in sales, operations and leadership at Home Depot, Cabinets to Go and Re-Bath.

"Stepping down after 16 years has elicited a host of mixed emotions for me, chief among them a desire to make sure that the incredible staff and franchise owners within the Gotcha Covered family will be taken care of after my departure," said Paul Linenberg, Dunsmuir's predecessor as Gotcha Covered President. "I could not be more pleased to know that David will take the reins and lead Gotcha Covered into a bright future. His impressive skill set, combined with his focus on the people aspect of business, give me the ultimate peace of mind to allow me to step away knowing that Gotcha Covered is in the right hands. I look forward to watching the continued success of Gotcha Covered from afar over the years to come."

Since 2009, Gotcha Covered has provided homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart home solutions. In 2024, Gotcha Covered was named one of the fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur in addition to being ranked No. 292 in the Franchise 500®. It was the fourth consecutive year the franchise has been named to the Franchise 500®. In addition, Gotcha Covered was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises list in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the franchise was named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by FBR. In 2023, the company appeared on FBR's lists of Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Most Innovative Franchises.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com. To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

