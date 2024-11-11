Gotcha Covered Northern Palm Beach County under new ownership

The leading window treatment consultation franchise welcomes Alex Aust to its growing list of franchise owners

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced new ownership of Gotcha Covered of Northern Palm Beach County. The center is now owned and operated by Alex Aust.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Northern Palm Beach County by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is always looking for owners who are driven to create a standard of excellence in service for their community," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "We want franchise owners who are hungry to elevate our brand and themselves. With Alex's sales and management experience, he will be a great service to the community of Northern Palm Beach."

Aust was drawn to Gotcha Covered due to his experience in sales and love for interior decoration. The franchise offers the opportunity to utilize those skill sets, while also combining his love for DIY projects.

"There's something special about creating something yourself," said Aust. "This business allows me to help others visualize, create and complete their own projects from start to finish. The opportunity to use my imagination and provide great service to the community is an exciting opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Aust, a family man, saw this acquisition as a perfect fit to build something special for years to come for him and his loved ones.

"This is my opportunity to create a family legacy," Aust said. "I plan to take this business to the next level and continue growing."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Northern Palm Beach County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/northern-palm-beach-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

