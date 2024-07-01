Gotcha Covered opens Far West San Antonio location

Ruby Lopez joins leading window treatment franchise family

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of Far West San Antonio is owned and operated by Ruby Lopez.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Far West San Antonio by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"San Antonio is a vibrant, growing community, and Ruby is poised to create unique, memorable window treatments that go hand-in-hand with the rich culture the city has," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "She's going to be able to put her creativity to good use and inspire customers while beautifying their spaces."

Lopez is a bilingual certified public accountant with a background spanning over a decade in internal and external auditing. Her career commenced in public accounting before transitioning to industry. She has held positions at a multinational telecommunications company and a global media and entertainment group.

"Owning my own Gotcha Covered business means having the opportunity to shape my destiny, use my creativity in my profession and make a meaningful impact as a small business entrepreneur in my community on my terms," Lopez said. "It is about embracing the challenges, learning from failures, and celebrating the victories, all while creating something that reflects my vision and values. It's about personal fulfillment, freedom and the opportunity to inspire others."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Far West San Antonio, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/far-west-san-antonio/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

