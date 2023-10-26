Gotcha Covered opens first location in Arkansas

News provided by

Gotcha Covered

26 Oct, 2023, 07:03 ET

Chris DeBartolo to lead new custom window treatments consultation business in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, welcomes Chris DeBartolo to the franchise family. He is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Bentonville, the first location in Arkansas.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered of Bentonville will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Northwest Arkansas by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"We are excited to have our first location in the state of Arkansas," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "This is an opportunity to show the homeowners in Northwest Arkansas the importance of having a window treatment partner they can turn to when they redecorate or renovate their homes. We are confident that Chris (DeBartolo) will be an excellent representative of the Gotcha Covered family."

Prior to joining Gotcha Covered, DeBartolo spent 16 years in the medical field as an ophthalmic surgical scrub and LASIK technician. It was his desire to control his own success that encouraged him to join the franchise.

"I wanted the opportunity to control my own future, build a strong relationship with my community and live a more flexible lifestyle," said DeBartolo. "I chose franchising because it provided an opportunity to buy into an existing business model that had a proven track record with an excellent support system."

"What I love most about the window treatment business is the ability to meet with friends and neighbors to assist them in achieving their vision to elevate the look of their home. Gotcha Covered gives me an avenue to do that. I'm proud to be part of a quality recognized brand associated with exceptional customer service and a superb reputation."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Bentonville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/bentonville/.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

