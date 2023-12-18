Gotcha Covered opens first location in North Dakota

News provided by

Gotcha Covered

18 Dec, 2023, 07:03 ET

The leading window treatment consultation franchise welcomes DeAnn Von Rueden to growing group of owners

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has officially announced its first location in North Dakota with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Fargo. The newest location is owned and operated by DeAnn Von Rueden.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Fargo, Grand Forks and the Detroit Lakes by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

DeAnn Von Rueden (center-left) is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Fargo.
"We are excited to be opening our first location in the state of North Dakota," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "There are great opportunities for growth in Fargo, and we know that DeAnn (Von Rueden) is the person who can help us establish a footprint in the area. We have complete confidence that she will be a great ambassador of Gotcha Covered as well as an asset to the community."

Von Rueden brings nearly 28 years of medical field experience to the Gotcha Covered family, starting out as a paramedic before transitioning to being a registered nurse in 2015.

After spending over two decades in the medical field, Von Rueden decided she wanted to pursue other interests.

"I was looking for more autonomy and flexibility in my career," said Von Rueden. "I wanted to try something new and different from the medical field. I also wanted to build a business that my husband, Jeff, could transition to full time in the future."

After researching potential opportunities, Von Rueden came across Gotcha Covered and realized it was the perfect opportunity for her to create the flexibility she desired. In addition, she now has the ability to help people in a different way.

"Owning my own business gives me the opportunity to directly help people and provide quality customer service while building solid business relationships in our community," Von Rueden said. "I will have the opportunity to provide service in the Fargo and Grand Forks area in North Dakota and as far east as the Detroit Lakes on the Minnesota side."

"The number of possibilities available to transition a living space into something completely new and different is endless, and that's one of the things I love most about the window treatment business. The customers are always excited to have this service completed, and I look forward to seeing the finished project."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Fargo, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/fargo/.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

