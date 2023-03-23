Gotcha Covered opens new center in Apopka, Florida

Leading window treatment franchise provides premium consultation services to residents in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its newest center in Apopka, Florida. The home-based center is owned and operated by Pilar Cardoso Gomez.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Lake counties. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Pilar Cardoso Gomez is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Apopka.

"Florida is becoming a hotbed for entrepreneurs looking to open a business," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are excited to see the new location in Apopka grow and flourish into the community's go-to source for window treatment consultations and products."

An organizational psychologist by trade, Gomez has 13 years of experience in human resources, training and development. She first learned about Gotcha Covered when speaking to follow franchisees Gabe and Sylvia Vargas.

It was ultimately the Vargas' experience and the business structure of Gotcha Covered that influenced Gomez's decision to partner with the franchise.

"Being able to invest in a structured, solid and beautiful business combined with the ability to fulfill the dream of giving my family a better future is what convinced me to purchase a Gotcha Covered," said Gomez. "Throughout this process, learning about the franchise has been enriching, and I am very excited to start this new stage in my life.

"Overall, the goal is to have a franchise with impeccable and quality products that give us the security of being able to grow in this sector while being a differentiator in the quality of services we provide."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Apopka, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/apopka/.

