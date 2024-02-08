Gotcha Covered opens new center in East Charlotte

The leading window treatment consultation franchise welcomes Zeynep Istanbullu to growing list of owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of East Charlotte. The center is owned and operated by Zeynep Istanbullu.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in East Charlotte by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Our presence in Charlotte is always growing because there are so many opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We want to ensure that we are meeting the window treatment needs of the city, and the opening of the East Charlotte location is another step in doing that. We have full confidence that Zeynep (Istanbullu) will provide her community with great value and a wonderful customer experience that is reflective of our brand."

Istanbullu brings experience in freight forwarding to the Gotcha Covered team. Once her children grew up, the mother of two decided she wanted to take on a new challenge. That's when she journeyed into the franchising world and joined Gotcha Covered.

"I love the support I receive from my franchisor," said Istanbullu. "I have professionals at my disposal at all times, which is really helpful when building a business. I want to learn and grow through my business and gain new experiences."

"Gotcha Covered gives me the opportunity to let new people into my life, and it's people that I can help. I learn so much through my business, such as organizing, designing, creating, listening properly, financial planning and perseverance. I have loved the experience."

Istanbullu says it's the creative nature of the business that she enjoys the most.

"I love showing customers swatches and samples. I am helping them find the perfect window treatment for their home," Istanbullu said. "When the customers are happy at the end of a project, that makes me happy too."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of East Charlotte, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/east-charlotte/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

