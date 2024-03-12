Gotcha Covered opens new center in Palm Bay, Florida

Local entrepreneurs Russell and Kathy Dull to lead location

PALM BAY, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new center in Florida. Gotcha Covered of Palm Bay is owned and operated by Russell and Kathy Dull.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the Palm Bay area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"We have nearly 30 locations in Florida, and it's because homeowners and business owners there are savvy and want innovative design solutions, which are a staple of the Gotcha Covered brand," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Russell and Kathy will continue the standard of excellence our brand offers, and I'm confident they'll deliver amazing customer experiences at their Palm Bay location."

With a background spanning manufacturing to software engineering, Russell Dull and his wife Kathy — who also shares a robust manufacturing career — believe they will bring a fresh perspective to the industry.

"Launching Gotcha Covered of Palm Bay is a dream realized, fueled by our ambition to set new benchmarks in service excellence and design innovation," Russell Dull said.

The Dulls said their approach combines cutting-edge digital marketing strategies with personalized customer engagement events, aiming not only to grow their business but also to enhance the customer experience in every interaction.

"The joy of transforming a space and witnessing the immediate impact of our work is profoundly gratifying. It's about creating moments of delight for our clients through meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail," Kathy Dull said.

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Palm Bay, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/palm-bay/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

