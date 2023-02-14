Gotcha Covered opens second Chicago location

Leading window treatment franchise provides premium consultation services to residents in the Northshore

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, announced its second location in Chicago with the opening of Gotcha Covered of the Northshore. The home-based center is owned and operated by Jivesh Toor.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the North Shore of Chicago and surrounding areas. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we are dedicated to providing our customers with premium window treatments and an excellent customer experience," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Chicago is a terrific area and perfect for a second location. The residents of the Northshore are gaining a tremendous and valuable asset with the opening of this center. We are confident Jivesh (Toor) will present the Gotcha Covered flag with pride."

Holding a bachelor's in hospitality and tourism management, Toor brings a wealth of entrepreneurial and management experience to the Gotcha Covered franchise. A military veteran, he has worked at Fairmont Raffles Hotels International, and he has also owned and operated his own luxury menswear and lifestyle brand with retail stores in Chicago.

Once he started down the franchise path, Toor discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker. With hopes to remain in the retail and design space, Gotcha Covered was the perfect choice for him.

"I wanted to start up a home-based service business that would allow me to use my design and consultative selling skills while engaging in the local community," said Toor. "Gotcha Covered checked all those boxes. With the business structure, I can run my business from home while ensuring I have ample time to network in the community.

"My experience has been great as everyone at corporate has been helpful. Whenever I run into any operation issue that I need support with, they are always there to help."

Toor said he ultimately wants to grow the franchise into one of the premier custom window treatment vendors in the Northshore of Chicago by providing excellent end-to-end consultative services.

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of the Northshore, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/the-northshore/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

