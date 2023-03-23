Gotcha Covered opens second location in New Jersey

Leading window treatment franchise provides premium consultation services to residents in Bergen County

TEANECK, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, announced its second location in New Jersey with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Bergen County. The home-based franchise is owned and operated by Angela and Jose Zenon.

Angela and Jose Zenon, pictured, are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Bergen County. Photo by Krown Royale Photography.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Bergen County including Teaneck, Bergenfield, Hackensack, Englewood, Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs, Alpine, Closter, Demarest, Dumont, Cresskill, Northvale, Rockleigh, Norwood and the five boroughs of New York City. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Providing our clients with premium window treatment consultation is our number one goal at Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "As we continue to grow, it is important to provide our services in locations where they will be an asset. The residents in Bergen County are going to be getting a customer experience that is second to none, and they will be able to reap the benefits provided by having a Gotcha Covered in their area.

"We are also excited to have the Zenons join our excellent franchise family. We know they will be tremendous representatives of the Gotcha Covered brand."

Angela and Jose Zenon bring diverse career backgrounds to Gotcha Covered, from real estate to fashion. After earning an MBA in finance and real estate, Angela worked in banking and most recently led an impact investing team that helped direct capital to entrepreneurs and families in underinvested areas. She has also been an avid real estate investor over the years, owning and managing properties in several states.

Jose has had an extensive career in sales and supply chain management having worked for blue chip technology companies and major fashion retailers.

When the duo decided to join a franchise, they discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of FranNet. It was the culture and business structure of the company that drew the Zenons in from the start.

"The Gotcha Covered corporate team are just wonderful human beings, and there was an immediate trust," said Angela Zenon. "The company is established and successful, and that was evident from the success and longevity of the existing franchisees. I also felt that purchasing a Gotcha Covered franchise was an opportunity to have an impact on people's lives as well as the quality of life for my own family. It would bring me a certain amount of happiness to help bring out the beauty and functionality in someone's home or business."

Jose said joining Gotcha Covered was a fantastic way to incorporate his business management and sales experience with Angela's vision and eye for design.

"In addition to having the opportunity to showcase our talents, Gotcha Covered also provided us with the opportunity to run the business from home with just my wife and I for the first several years and grow into a storefront with additional employees when the time is right," said Jose. "Plus, window coverings are a $12 billion industry and growing."

"Our overall vision for our Gotcha Covered franchise is to grow the business organically through trusted relationships in both the residential and commercial sectors. With the support of the corporate team, we know this goal will come to fruition."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Bergen County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/bergen-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

