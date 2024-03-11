Gotcha Covered welcomes Eric Gitonga to the franchise family

New franchise owner to lead Canton, Georgia location

CANTON, Ga., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new center in Canton. Gotcha Covered of Canton is owned and operated by Eric Gitonga.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Cartersville, Canton, Holly Springs and Woodstock by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of Canton is owned and operated by Eric Gitonga (left).

"The center in Canton is our sixth location in the state of Georgia," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are excited to offer the Gotcha Covered experience to the homeowners and businesses in the community. We pride ourselves in providing first-class service, and we are confident Eric (Gitonga) will be an asset to our brand and the Canton community."

A five-year U.S. Navy veteran, Gitonga brings an attitude of hard work to the Gotcha Covered brand. He also brings over six years of experience as an electrician, earning his electrical journeyman certification.

It was Gitonga's desire to control his own destiny that inspired him to enter the franchising world.

"I wanted to own my own business so that I had the flexibility and freedom to determine how I wanted to run the company," said Gitonga. "That's why joining Gotcha Covered was a no-brainer. They give me the flexibility that allows me to control my own destiny."

When asked what he enjoys the most about the window treatment business, Gitonga replied, "turning dreams into reality."

"I use my problem-solving, communication and analytical skills to deliver high-quality, tailored services that meet the expectations of my customers. With the goal of providing an excellent customer experience, I aim to design and execute innovative projects that enhance the aesthetic and functionality of the spaces I work on. I want people to be in awe after I'm finished with a project."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Canton, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/canton/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered