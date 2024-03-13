Gotcha Covered welcomes Maria De La Salas to the franchise family

New franchise owner to lead Parkland, Florida location

WESTON, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new center in Parkland, Florida. Gotcha Covered of Parkland - Sunrise is owned and operated by Maria De La Salas.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Parkland, Coral Springs, Tamarac, Sunrise and Plantation by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of Parkland - Sunrise is owned and operated by Maria De La Salas.

"Florida is a very important market for the Gotcha Covered brand, so we want to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers across the state," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The Parkland location isn't just providing home and business owners with window treatments. Maria (De La Salas) is bringing an essential service that will be an asset to the entire community. We are proud and happy to have her as an ambassador to the brand."

As former president of Welcome Wagon and past general manager of Dropoff, De La Salas brings a wealth of knowledge to Gotcha Covered including experience in business transformation, new movers marketing, general management and business operations.

It was De La Salas's passion for building and growing successful businesses that inspired her to join a franchise.

"I wanted to start and grow a business that created true value for consumers by solving their problems and making their lives easier," said De La Salas. "I love being part of the homeowner journey, and offering immediate and qualified solutions to their window covering needs is a great way to help them through the many steps of renovating or moving into a new home."

In addition to helping homeowners, De La Salas said that owning a franchise gives her the flexibility to be active in her community.

"My passion is to create meaningful relationships with people in my community," De La Salas said. "Owning a Gotcha Covered is an exciting opportunity that allows me to continue being active in my community while helping homeowners by beautifying their homes."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Parkland Sunrise, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/parkland-sunrise/ .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered