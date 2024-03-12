Gotcha Covered welcomes Michigan 'Food Wizard' to franchise family

Adam Shaffer to lead Farmington Hills and Northville location

DETROIT, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new center in Michigan. Gotcha Covered of Farmington Hills and Northville is owned and operated by Adam Shaffer.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the Farmington area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Design know-how, creativity and problem-solving skills can be integral to a Gotcha Covered owner, and Adam has an abundance of all three," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "He's built a career helping people find food solutions to fit their needs. Now, he'll be helping Michigan homeowners and business owners find solutions to make their design dreams become reality."

Known as the "Food Wizard," Shaffer spent more than 15 years serving as a food scientist for nationally known brands before deciding to utilize his critical thinking skills in a new way.

"I love brainstorming solutions and finding new ways to do something," Shaffer said. "I've not met a problem yet that I couldn't solve. Gotcha Covered has a multitude of options and resources, so I know I'm always going to be able to help a customer design the perfect setting for their home or business."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Farmington Hills and Northville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/farmington-hills-northville/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

