Gotcha Launching The University Of Alabama's First E-Bike Share Program

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gotcha announced the launch of the first bike share program at The University of Alabama.

Available for immediate use, the system is comprised of 150 e-bikes throughout campus. Each bike features electric pedal-assist technology to offer propulsion for inclines and the ability to ride longer distances.

The e-bikes are available to UA students, faculty and staff as well as visitors. The bike share system offers a fun, accessible and sustainable transportation option for the University. Riders are able to locate bikes at more than 70 mobility hubs throughout campus via the Gotcha app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

"The program serves as a means of transportation, and it promotes an active lifestyle," said Chris D'Esposito, director of transportation services for The University of Alabama. "We are extremely pleased that Gotcha brings a new, cost-effective mobility option to our campus community."

Student riders can sign up for a monthly University Mo-Pass for $6.99, which includes one free hour of ride time each day with additional time available for 10 cents per minute thereafter. They can also ride on a pay-as-you-go basis at $2 to unlock and 10 cents per minute.

"We're excited to provide a micro-transit solution for our collegiate partner, The University of Alabama," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "Our monthly subscription plan costs less than Netflix or Amazon Prime which most students are already subscribed to and is less than one Uber trip, so it's super affordable."

Gotcha has hired an in-market team responsible for The University of Alabama's fleet of bikes and ongoing, direct support for users.

The e-bikes are restricted to use on the UA campus. Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet and must follow all applicable laws while riding a Gotcha bike.

For more information on The University of Alabama's Gotcha bike share program, visit ridegotcha.com/locations/alabama.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha is an e-mobility company dedicated to providing innovative shared mobility products and technologies that get people out of single occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable electric mobility products. The company operates e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

