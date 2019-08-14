Gotcha Listed On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha announced today it has been ranked number 277 on Inc. magazine's 38th annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second consecutive year Gotcha has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

The list provides a unique look at the American economy's most successful companies, and its most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Gotcha was evaluated on its revenue from 2015 to 2018 which grew 1,572%. Gotcha was one of the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands August 20.

"We are honored to be on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "I'm proud of the team for working hard to continue to grow our business and expand our micro-transit services to universities and cities across the country. It greatly bolsters our mission to get people out of single-occupancy cars and onto safe, sustainable electric transportation options."

This August, Gotcha is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company continues to expand its e-mobility systems in small to mid-size markets across the country. The company's mission is to empower communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha is an e-mobility company dedicated to providing innovative shared mobility products and technologies, that get people out of single occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable electric mobility products. The company operates e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

