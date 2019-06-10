Gotcha Reaches 100 Partnerships Nationwide

Gotcha works with each college and university to build a customized partnership with their choice of mobility products, hub locations, ridership data to better improve the system, technology, and operational support. Students, faculty, and staff are able to sign up for Gotcha's Go-Pass subscription model for monthly and annual options.

Gotcha started as a mobility-as-a-service company at Florida State University and continues to expand to college campuses across the country. Many schools are looking to e-mobility programs to address issues like parking, students with no car, and traffic congestion.

As students continue to use on demand-travel, Gotcha's integrated IoT technology gives riders choice and convenience by offering 4 versatile e-mobility products in one easy app. The adoption of micro-transit on college campuses has environmental, economic, and health benefits.

Gotcha's roster of new exclusive partners includes:

East Carolina University , Greenville, NC

, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge , LA

, LA Morehead State University , Morehead, KY

, Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA

Towson University , Towson, MD

, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa , AL

, AL University of Georgia , Athens, GA

, University of Idaho , Moscow, ID

, University of Illinois Springfield , Springfield, IL

, University of Massachusetts Boston , Boston, MA

, Villanova University , Villanova, PA

"We have focused on college and university markets over the last 10 years for a reason," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "There's a definitive need for micro-transit on campuses and college students embrace it—making it part of their lifestyle. Our model is different because our partnership approach has enabled us to have contracts in place with all our systems, 90% of which are exclusive."

With 100 e-mobility systems nationwide, Gotcha plans to add 50 new partnerships by the end of the year. Gotcha is finalizing discussions with several investment firms and strategic partners to close a new round of significant funding to support the company's accelerating growth. For more information on Gotcha, visit ridegotcha.com.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates 100 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US. For more information, visit www.ridegotcha.com, email press@ridegotcha.com , or call 843.647.7342.

