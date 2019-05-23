Gotcha To Roll Out Bike Share Program In North San Diego County

Riders will be able to access the bikes at hubs throughout each city by using the Gotcha smart phone app. People will be able to pre-pay for monthly and annual memberships or pay as they go on a daily basis.

"We're excited to develop a regional bike share partnership in North San Diego County and look forward to expanding further," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "We're proud to provide a micro-transit solution that will help reduce reliance on single occupancy, gas-powered vehicles while reducing carbon dioxide emissions."

SANDAG has supported the North San Diego County coastal cities with bike share program planning and deployment over the last 18 months. The cities, NCTD, SANDAG, and Gotcha will continue to collaborate on pilot data analysis and public outreach.

"We are increasingly aware of the need to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions to limit the effects of climate change by offering a viable transportation alternative to driving alone," said Crystal Najera, Climate Action Plan Program Administrator for the City of Encinitas. "We're thrilled to partner with Gotcha to deliver a bike share program to provide that solution across the north coastal region of San Diego. While this pilot program is focused on e-bikes, we appreciate that Gotcha offers multiple e-mobility products."

Gotcha is working on expanding partnerships throughout California and is committed to being an affordable and convenient transportation resource for the state. In preparation for this tri-city bike share system launch, Gotcha is determining hub locations, working with local organizations, hiring local staff, and providing public outreach.

For more information on Gotcha, visit ridegotcha.com.

Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates more than 50 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US.

