Gotcha Unveils Electric Trike

The Gotcha Trike is an approachable, easy-to-use shared mobility product. The three wheels, state-of-the-art stability reinforcement technology, and a robust kickstand mean it's more accessible and stable than a two-wheeled motorcycle. It goes up to 25 mph and can continuously operate up to 40 miles on a single battery charge. This capability allows riders to traverse significantly longer distances as compared to a scooter or bike. Gotcha plans to begin adding e-trikes to existing and new systems later this spring.

Starting today, Gotcha will be hitting the road with its newest mobility product on a 979-mile trek through the Southeast. The trike will be helmed by none other than the company's CEO and founder, Sean Flood. Beginning in Tallahassee where the company was founded 10 years ago, Flood will journey on the e-trike for seven days across five states, completing the trek in Austin, TX during the renowned SXSW festival.

"Gotcha's fleet of e-mobility products delivers a holistic suite of vehicles that provide viable micro-transit options for our riders," said Sean Flood. "We want to revolutionize the way people view shared mobility. Our e-trike gives riders an alternative option that provides added stability, longer trips, and more accessibility."

SXSW festival-goers and media members will get the first in-person look at the trike at an event on Sunday, March 10th. Guests will be able to ride e-trikes and Gotcha's other unique e-mobility products on a test track. In the evening, Gotcha will premiere a Trike Trek documentary that chronicles Flood's cross-country trip the previous week. For more details on the event and to RSVP, visit Gotcha's Facebook page. The track will also be open on Monday, March 11th from 11:00am to 4:00pm for e-trike rides.

