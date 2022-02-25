GoTech Roofing Achieves 300% Growth Implementing Roofing Process Utilizing Microsoft CRM & Project Server

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTech Roofing, one of the fastest-growing roofing companies on the East Coast, announced today that they had achieved over 300% growth since implementing their Proprietary Digital Customer Service-Oriented Roofing Process.

Having worked over a decade providing multi-million dollar fully automated contracting services for the Federal Government, Julian Stevens the CEO of GoTech Roofing took a look at the antiquated roofing construction process and knew there was a better way. GoTech Roofing then architected and built an enterprise solution utilizing Microsoft Dynamics Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software fully integrated with Microsoft Project Server software to create a Proprietary Customer Service-Oriented Roofing Process.

The solution equips the GoTech Roofing Team with technology to eliminate time wasted and mistakes made with manual administrative responsibilities, automates precise estimates and material orders, and allows the entire Team to have a 360-degree view of all roofing projects communications in real-time. Roofing Project Information is entered once while the GoTech Technician is meeting with the customer in the field, and immediately that information is available and acted upon by the project manager and back-office administrative Team. The system then automatically creates a material take-off order with the roofing supplier and creates a detailed project schedule that is sent to the entire GoTech Roofing Team and the Customer. Judging by the solid 5-star reviews that GoTech Roofing has received thus far, Customers are very happy with the quality and speed of communications and services offered.

"With our GoTech Roofing Proprietary Customer Service-Oriented Roofing Process you can skip the headaches, schedule delays, lack of contractor communication, cost increases, and nonsense – we handle every roofing project detail from start to finish in a digitally written scheduled process you will receive on day one," says Julian.

About GoTech Roofing

Founded by Julian Stevens over a decade ago, GoTech Roofing has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing roofing companies on the east coast. "Since our inception, we have established an entrepreneurial culture and differentiated growth strategy that is focused on serving our customers, partnering with our suppliers, and attracting the roofing industry's best talent" stated Julian.

