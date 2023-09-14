goTenna secures $99M IDIQ contract to enhance connectivity and improve operational safety

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goTenna, the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, was awarded a 4-year, $99M IDIQ contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A groundbreaking achievement for the business, this Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract will provide U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and the broader CBP enterprise with state-of-the-art mesh networking capabilities, including radios and fixed relays, software solutions, training, services, and partner accessories. This suite of technologies will support overall communications in austere environments by enabling the underpinning infrastructure that supports CBP's common operating picture. Incorporating agent data, sensor data, and interoperability among disparate organizations will help operator efficiency and safety under the USBP Seamless Integrated Communications Program (SIC), Agent Visualization Program (AVP), and the Team Awareness Kit (TAK) Program.

Under this contract, goTenna will provide CBP with a comprehensive mesh network solution to advance agent safety and situational awareness in off-grid environments.
The first task order awarded with the IDIQ, for $5.5M, will focus on delivering goTenna's newest capabilities to the USBP, including fixed relay products, mission-enhancing software capabilities, advanced radio development, and ATOS tags from goTenna's partner, Tough Stump Technologies.

As USBP continues to invest in the TAK ecosystem to drive more integrated information technology, hardware, and accessories, this contract enables a safer and more effective workforce across the CBP enterprise, which includes USBP, Office of Field Operations (OFO), and Air and Marine Operations (AMO), in addition to Federal, State, Local, Tribal and Territorial partners.

"USBP, CBP, and their partner agencies operate in some of the nation's most austere and dangerous areas. We recognize the need for off-grid capabilities to drive safer interactions for CBP personnel and those they interact with during daily operations," said goTenna CEO Ari Schuler. "We are committed to providing the underlying technology to enhance the safety and protect the lives of these agents and will continue to develop and deploy goTenna capabilities that meet the ever-changing mission needs throughout the duration of this contract."

This award follows goTenna's other work supporting CBP and USBP, which includes a $22.3M contract to provide end-to-end off-grid connectivity and goTenna's recent maritime mobile mesh networking demonstrations.

Over the past year, goTenna has demonstrated how the goTenna Pro X Series of mesh radios can support safer operations in various environments. In a March CBP demonstration, goTenna provided unprecedented situational awareness during container ship tests. Small teams could maintain TAK chat connectivity and position location information in an otherwise cellular and voice-denied environment, connecting the engine room to the bridge of a cargo vessel. This field test demonstrated that goTenna is a viable situational awareness and communications platform for officers who board container vessels to conduct operations.

In a second CBP demonstration that month, goTenna demonstrated ship-to-shore connectivity 17 miles off the coast of Florida, providing situational awareness and mesh communications for the entirety of the maritime border enforcement zone. These field tests emulated real-world challenges faced by CBP in maritime, aerial, and urban environments and continue to show the value of TAK and a common operating picture to support operations.

goTenna's new relay and software products are available to select partners. Contact [email protected] to see if your organization is eligible for participation in the prototype program. For a general capabilities brief on goTenna's ecosystem of products, email [email protected] for a mission briefing.

About goTenna 
goTenna believes that preparedness leads to better outcomes – a multi-layered service straight out of the box with network setup, training, and execution. We are advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices and augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cellular service, Wi-Fi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. Based in Brooklyn, New York, goTenna is a proud partner of the United States military, first responders, and law enforcement, among others, and is backed by investors, including Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Bloomberg Beta.

