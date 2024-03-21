goTenna's new EdgeRelay™ offers permanent extended network coverage for enduring, off-grid missions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goTenna, the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, unveiled the goTenna EdgeRelay™, a new endurance-focused, multi-network support capability for goTenna's Pro X2 radio operators. This ad hoc infrastructure solution supports up to two separate goTenna mesh networks. This system extends goTenna networks and offers environmental ruggedization, external charging options to extend onboard power, and varied mounting support to ensure sustained operational coverage without expensive and cumbersome installations.

The new “set and forget” design is equipped to perform autonomously in austere environments with solar charging and a reliable internal battery.

Customers can mount the goTenna EdgeRelay in remote and austere environments to ensure seamless connectivity of goTenna edge networks. Tested at over 100 miles point-to-point line-of-sight in real-world scenarios, EdgeRelays can be connected together to create several hundred square miles of coverage.

With solar and direct power options, along with a dependable internal battery, the goTenna EdgeRelay aims to provide continuous operation as a dedicated infrastructure relay. This ruggedized and self-sustaining solution provides labor and personnel cost savings to the end user. Using an EdgeRelay greatly reduces the time it takes to deploy, recharge, fix, and maintain ad-hoc communications in an austere or comms-denied environment.

"One of goTenna's greatest strengths is being able to stand up a communication network where there is no infrastructure whatsoever," said Ari Schuler, goTenna CEO. "The EdgeRelay extends that capability by enabling our customers to create robust fixed or itinerant goTenna mesh networks that operators can automatically connect to, offering more flexibility to those who are responding to natural disasters, supporting an austere forward operating base or operating in other difficult mission environments."

The goTenna EdgeRelay system supports two separate mesh networks on each device, allowing operators to support different mission configurations, and is already enhancing missions for multiple U.S. government organizations. Additional software features in the relay introduce advanced capabilities for remote diagnostic checks on network statistics and health. A companion relay manager app and updated TAK plug-in allow operators to remotely monitor the health and status of deployed relays across the mesh network, eliminating the need to physically revisit deployed relays.

About goTenna

goTenna is advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices, as well as augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cell, wifi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna's products are currently used by over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide. goTenna is backed by investors, including Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Comcast Ventures, MentorTech Ventures, Walden Venture Capital, and ONE9.

Company Press Contact:

Natalia Sorto

Associate Director, Content and Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE goTenna